'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 4, 2020: Dolly Panics About Her Situation

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 4 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update

Sarab and Meher's families have lunch together in a restaurant. Harleen sees Gini in the restaurant and tells her to join the family for lunch. Following that, Rana is hidden under the table. The waiter comes with two dishes and Harleen asks everyone whose order is it. Gini tells Harleen that she ordered two dishes for herself because she was very hungry. Following that, Harleen and Meher talk about Gini's marriage.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 3, 2020 : Sarab Meets The Blackmailer

Gini gets a text on her phone from Rana saying that she needs to tell her family to stop looking for a guy for her. Moreover, Dolly gets scared about what the blackmailer told her. Rana tries to escape from under the table. Sarab catches Rana, Meher sees the watch on Rana's hand. Gini screams and everyone looks at her, Rana takes advantage of the situation and runs out of the restaurant.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | February 28: Sarab And Param Dress In A Baba Avatar

Kulwant gets a call from the lawyer and he says that it is difficult to get the money back. Kulwant shouts at the lawyer. Meanwhile, Harleen is happy because she manages to get a good prospective groom for Gini.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 27: Sarab Decides That Dolly Will Become The MLA

Dolly calls the bank and tells them to help her with the loan. The bank says that they have given enough loans to her. Robbie and Harleen tell Dolly that they have a surprise for her. Robbie tells Dolly about the new saree and jewellery that she will wear during the election campaign. Robbie also informs her that each set costs Rs 40 lakhs. Furthermore, Sarab reaches home and Harleen asks him about Param. He says that Param will be staying with Meher.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 26: Jagga Does Not Want To Stand For Elections

Param is happy to be with Meher. Rana comes home and Meher questions him about his absence. He says that he was busy with his friends. Rana leaves his watch on the table and goes to freshen up. Param takes Rana's watch and wears it. Meher recognises the watch on Param's hand.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.