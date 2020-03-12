'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 11 : Kulwant Helps Rana And Gini

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 11 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update

Param asks Sarab where is Meher and he lies to Param about Meher. Sarab tells himself that he will have to find Gini and Rana at any cost. Following that, Sarab hugs Param.

Meanwhile, Jagga and Amrita are tensed about Gini and Rana. They try to find both of them. Meher joins the conversation and tells them that Kulwant is helping Gini and Rana to hide. Meher shows Jagga and Amrita the CCTV footage where they see Kulwant with Gini and Rana. Kulwant admits of helping them and tells them that Gini and Rana are in a hotel.

Sarab tries to call the police but Harleen stops him and tells him that is not the solution. Following, Meher calls Sarab but Sarab does not receive the call, after which Meher calls Param and Harleen takes the phone from Param. Harleen picks up the phone and puts the phone on loudspeaker. Meher tells them that Rana and Gini are in the hotel and also gives them the address. Moreover, Sarab tells Robbie about it and they both leave the house to get Gini and Rana back.

While Jagga and Meher are on their way to the hotel, Jagga's car develops technical issues. They both ask for help and a car stops for them. Following that, Sarab and Robbie met Jagga and Meher. Jagga and Meher sit in Sarab's car. Sarab does not talk to Meher and she feels bad about it. She tries to start a conversation with Sarab but he does not respond.

