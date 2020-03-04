'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 3, 2020 : Sarab Meets The Blackmailer

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 3 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update

Dolly gets a call from a blackmailer and she ignores it. Sarab calls Dolly on the stage to give a speech. Dolly appreciates everyone's respect for her. Following that, Dolly gives her phone to Meher and tells her to keep it with her. The blackmailer calls on Dolly's phone and Meher picks up the call. The blackmailer tells that he wants his money and Dolly snatches her phone back from Meher.

Kulwant is angry with herself because of the scam company incident. Meher asks her mom to calm down and tells her that they will find a way out. Moreover, Kulwant tells everyone to vote for Dolly in the elections. Dolly thanks Kulwant for doing all of this for her. Dolly gets a call from the blackmailer and she tries to get out of the situation. Dolly plans to meet the blackmailer in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Gini and Rana plan to have lunch in a restaurant. Coincidentally, Meher and Sarab also go to the same restaurant to have lunch with their families. Rana gets shocked and hides under the table so that nobody can see him with Gini.

Sarab sees Dolly in the same restaurant and tells her to join them. Dolly lies to Sarab that she had a meeting with a fashion designer. Sarab asks questions to the blackmailer. Dolly requests the blackmailer to leave and tells Sarab that she is hungry.

