'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 16 : Sarab Supports Meher In Her Decision

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 16 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

Harleen is upset about Gini's marriage. She starts crying and Sarab tries to console her. He tells Harleen that he will handle the situation. Sarab leaves the house. Furthermore, Meher comes to Sarab's house and Param becomes happy after seeing her. Meher asks Harleen where is Sarab and she tells her that he has gone to meet the Sandhus. Harleen blames Meher for what has happened to Gini. Meher leaves the place

Sarab reaches the house and tells Mr Sandhu the truth about Rana and Gini's relationship. Mr Sandhu gets angry and shows Sarab the wedding cards. He says that every woman should obey a man's orders. Mr Sandhu not only insults Sarab but also insults Gini. He talks about a woman's character and Sarab keeps listening to him.

Meher arrives at the Sandhu house and gets angry with Mr Sandhu. She does not tolerate his talks and asks him to learn to respect women. Mr Sandhu shouts at Meher and Sarab gets angry. Sarab tells Mr Sandhu not to forget that Meher is his wife and that he cannot disrespect Meher. Mr Sandhu challenges Meher that he will get Perry married to Gini at any cost. While Meher tells Mr Sandhu that she will get Gini and Rana married at any cost. Both Sarab and Meher leave the place.

Sarab comes home and tells Harleens whatever happened. Sarab informs Harleen that Mr Sandhu has no respect for women. Meanwhile, Mr Sandhu calls his son Perry and informs him about the situation. Perry tells his father not to worry and that he will get married to Gini only.

Meher is on her way home and she sees something unusual. She sees Perry in a car with another girl. Meher gets shocked and leaves the place.

