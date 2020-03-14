'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 13: Meher Gets Blamed For Ginni-Rana's Runaway

The episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni is evidently getting more intense day by day as the audience is getting to witness the kidnapping plot deepened furthermore. The latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni started off with Meher, Sarab and Harleen. Meher requests Sarab to eat something but is interrupted by Meher who advises to not show up an act. Sarab, distraught from Meher's words, looks away.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update - March 13, 2020

Both Ginni and Rana are stuck in the shed, where Ginni constantly wishes to go away from. But Rana says that the two of them have to stay in the shed as it is the safest place to stay and also because there was no other place. On the other hand, the blackmailer is still asking for instalments even after Dolly sold off jewellery in order to arrange money. This time around, the blackmailer asks for Rs 20 crores.

Both Ginni and Rana have been hiding in the basements of their own house. Bitu hands out a Pizza to Ginni and later takes the two out of the basement to shift them to a better place. But the three are interrupted as they hear Kulwant walking in. They hide behind the sofa and Bitu turns the light off in order for Ginni and Rana to run, but they are caught off-guard. The two then run outside and collide with Kulwant.

Both Ginni and Rana then have to confess that they love each other and thus wanted to run away together. Ginni then reveals that she told Meher about her relationship with Rana and texted her if she should run away with him, to which Meher had replied 'Okay'. Meher is then blamed by the entire family for helping Rana and Ginni run away, but Meher is seen in denial about the whole situation.

