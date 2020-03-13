'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Bitu Helps Rana And Gini To Escape

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 12 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update

Meher, Sarab, Robbie, and Jagga reach the hotel room. They do not find anyone there. Sarab thinks that Meher has again lied to everybody. Meher sees Rana's watch and proves that they were here. Sarab blames Meher for their absence and says that she must have informed the couple about their arrival. Meher gets a call on her phone from Param. She picks up the phone and he says that he misses her and he wants to meet her as soon as possible.

Meher and Jagga come home and Amrita asks her where are they. She tells her the whole situation. Meher blames Kulwant for their absence and Jagga checks Kulwant's phone. Jagga tells Meher that Kulwant is saying the truth. Meher gets tensed. Bitu gets scared because he had informed Rana about Meher, Sarab, Robbie and Jagga's arrival.

Sarab tells Harleen that they have to tell the truth to Mr Sandhu. Following that, Sarab gets a call from Sandhu. Sandhu informs Sarab that the next day is their marriage anniversary and that they have to come for dinner that night and asks Sarab to bring Gini also. Sandhu also says that if they can keep the engagement the next day then it would be great.

Meanwhile, Meher gets a call from Mrs Sandhu, who also invites her to dinner. Meher is in a dilemma and says yes to Mrs Sandhu's invite. Meher and Sarab's family go to meet the Sandhus. Sarab lies to Mr.Sandhu about Meher's absence and Meher lies to Mrs Sandhu about Sarab's absence. They both see each other at the party and get shocked. Mr Sandhu thinks that they both have fought with each other.

