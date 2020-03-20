'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 19 : Mr Sandhu Plans To Kidnap Meher

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 19 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

Meher informs Sarab about Perry's truth. After which Sarab decides to show the video to Harleen that Meher recorded at Perry’s party. Sarab tries to inform Meher about the messages that were sent from her phone to Gini. Meher does not listen to Sarab and tells him to go home.

Meanwhile, Mini is behind Kulwant’s money that she will receive after the marriage of Gini and Rana. Following that, Kulwant tells Rana that she will not give Mini any money. Mini, however, overhears Kulwant and Rana’s conversation. Mini gets angry and tells Kulwant that she will get Gini married to Perry instead of Rana.

Mr Sandhu is tensed about the video of his son that Meher has. He shouts at Perry and tells him to kidnap Meher. Mrs Sandhu joins the conversation and tells Perry to talk to Harleen about the matter.

Sarab looks at Meher while she is asleep in the car. Sarab reaches outside Meher’s house and he thanks her for everything. Following that, Sarab tells Meher about the messages that Param sent from her phone. Sarab apologises to Meher for misunderstanding and hurting her. Meher smiles and leaves the place. Sarab thinks of confessing his love for Meher again.

Sarab comes home. Mini does not want Gini to get married to Rana. Sarab asks her why is she opposing now for the marriage. Robbie joins the conversation and tells Sarab that she had an argument with Kulwant. Sarab is about to show everyone the video of Perry. Harleen smirks.

