'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 23: Sarab Plans Gini And Rana's Wedding

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 23 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

Sarab meets Rana and tells him about Gini's past. Rana tells Sarab that he knows everything about Gini and he still loves her. Sarab and Meher feel proud of Gini. They both support them for their marriage and Sarab says that the marriage will happen tomorrow. Rana tells Sarab and Meher that this is their personal matter. Rana says that the information should not go to Kulwant. Following that, Jeeto overhears their conversation and plans to tell Kulwant everything.

Kulwant calls the blackmailer and tells him to give the photos. The blackmailer gives the photos to Kulwant and she wants to expose Dolly's truth. Following that, Harleen sees the photos and thinks Dolly will be in jail. Harleen leaves from there. Kulwant comes and takes the envelope and gets happy seeing the photos.

Mr Sandhu meets Harleen and thanks her for deleting the video from Meher's phone. Harleen assures him that Gini will marry his son Perry only. Mr Sandhu says he cannot wait for the marriage. Harleen plans to go home.

Sarab comes home and sees Harleen. He tells her that Rana and Gini will get married tomorrow. Harleen gets shocked after hearing that. Harleen says that is not possible. Sarab tells her that no one can separate the two lovers. Following that, Robbie and Minni listen to the conversation. They both say to each other that they will not let the marriage happen. Harleen meets Robbie and Minni. Harleen tells them that they will be a part of Rana and Gini's marriage to ruin it.

