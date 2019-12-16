'Choti Sarrdarni' Written Update For December 16: Chulbul Pandey Dances With Meher

The episode began with a school bus tyre getting punctured and Vidya got worried for her students. The driver checked the tyre and told Vidya that he would be back soon and bring the mechanic along with him. After this Vidya read out the board notice that said that the road was not safe for anyone. Vidya panicked and asked her students to wait inside the bus and to not worry. Two bike men checked the bus and went. Meanwhile, Sarab and Meher drive on the same road and are having their cute arguments. Meher asked Sarab where he was taking her and he said that they were going to Devgarh.

Goons checked the bus and found no one. Vidya took her students and hit in the jungle with them. A kid then sneezed and the goons traced them. The ran after Vidya and her students. On the other side, Meher and Sarab saw the school bus and stopped the car. Meher assumed something was not right with the bus. Sarab and Meher both heard the cries of the students and headed towards the jungle. Goons caught Vidya and her students and put them on gunpoint. Sarab came for Vidya's rescue and took the guns from the goons. He held the goons on gunpoint. Meher asked Vidya if she was fine. Later, Vivek came to save Sarab and Maher from the goons. After that, Sarab invited Vivek and Vidya for his house party.

Everyone arrived at the party. Dolly was shocked to see Kulwant wearing a western outfit. In the end, Chulbul Pandey was seen entering the party when the guests are playing the guessing game to crack the surprise. Sarab made Chulbul meet his family. Later Chulbul guessed the right answer that Param's younger brother or sister was going to come soon. Kulwant's family was shocked to learn this while Dolly and others got happy and excited. The episode ended with Chulbul Pandey dancing with everybody and promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3.

