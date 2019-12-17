Choti Sarrdarni Written Update For December 16: Meher Is Worried About The Child

The episode began with Harleen hugging Meher for the happiness that she has brought in their lives. Harleen felt that Meher filled Sarab's life with colours. Meher asked what gift Harleen wanted as a sister. Meher said that she will give Harleen whatever she wants. Param told his friends that he would play with his siblings and the kids instead call him an idiot. Param told them that the baby was in his mother's tummy. Sarab asked Meher if everything was alright. Meher was upset that everyone was congratulating her for the child but in fact, the child is not Sarab's. Sarab tells her to never think that way and Meher's past does not affect him.

Rovi called his boss and told him that Meher was pregnant. Harleen said that she did not want to go. Harleen asked Meher where she was going and that she needed to rest. Amrita asked the kids where Yuvi was. Param and Yuvi were trying to take the box and Param was on Yuvi's shoulder. Kulwant saw the file in the trolly and gave it to the servant without reading it. Param started crying and said that his friends told him that his Mumma and papa were lying to him about the baby.

Param was later convinced by everyone and he said that he wanted to dance on a song. Harleen said that she could not ruin the family's happiness based on her small doubt. Amrita recalled Meher's wedding. Bittu and Rana saw the pictures of the party with Jitto and Amrita recalled Kulwant saying that Sarab did not know everything about how he was owning some else's sin. The episode ended with Maher telling Sarab that Simran was lucky to have an amazing husband like him. Meher also got worried thinking about how Harleen would react if she found out that the baby was not Sarab's child.

