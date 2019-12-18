Choti Sarrdarni Written Update For December 18: Harleen Is Shocked To Know About Meher

The episode began with Sarab consoling Meher and to not worry about anything and he asked her to sleep. He tucked her in the bed and started reading her a book. Dolly called everyone and asked them if they were ready. Meher asked if she was going somewhere. Dolly said that they were leaving for Chandigarh for her friend's daughter's birthday party. Harleen told Dolly that she had a headache and she would not be able to come. Meher told her that she would give her a massage.

Meher came to the room and said that they were running late by 10 minutes. Param was supposed to have a dance performance. She hurriedly got Param and helped Sarab to get him ready. The doctor gave Meher's medical report to Harleen and Harleen asked the doctor to give Meher's medical report to Harleen and she asked the doctor if the date in the report was correct. She said that she was in her third month the due date was around June.

Param asked for pocket money and Meher denied to give him any as he was still small and he there was no need for him to buy anything from the canteen as he took his tiffin to school. They left for school and Yuvi asked for pocket money and Kulwant gave him 500 rupees. Yuvi said that it was not enough and Kulwant gave him another 500 and told him to enjoy. Harleen was shocked to learn that Meher was 3 months pregnant. Sarab asked her to not tell this to anyone and she said that he wants to be the saint but she was not interested to be a part of this. She cried saying that it is good that their parents were not alive or else they would have died in shame. Harleen ran away crying and Meher sat down and started crying.

