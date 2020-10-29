Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update October 28: Kulwant Tries To Erase Traces Of Evidence

In the previous episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, fans saw Manav return into Meher's life. While this was a pleasant surprise for some, others did not take too well with Manav making a comeback. Fans also saw that due to Manav, the plot of the show is facing many turmoils. Sarabjeet was also seen getting shot by a mysterious man and everyone blamed Manav. But in the end, it was shown that Manav wasn't the culprit. Who tried to shoot Sarabjeet? Read ahead to know what takes place in the Choti Sarrdaarni Oct 28 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update October 28

The latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni starts with a shot of Sarabjeet and Meher having a heartfelt conversation. He has almost recovered and thanks Meher for her help. He then adds that he thinks the only reason he is alive is due to her family's support. Sarabjeet then gets a bit emotional and starts talking about how he cheated death. He adds that he admires how nice everyone in the family is to each other.

On the other hand, fans see Vikram showing a body to his mother. His mother gets shocked to see a body. Vikram adds that Sarabjeet accused Kulwant of killing Manav long back due to his relationship with Meher. Meanwhile, Kulwant also tries to convince Sarabjeet that Vikram is, in fact, Manav and that this will also help her escape criminal charges later on. Manav sits quiet and even though he could come forward and confirm this, he doesn't as he thinks this will cause his mother to go in shock.

Choti Sarrdaarni latest episode

The body is of Surya and Kulwant tries to cremate the body but Manav senses the ill intention of Kulwant and asks her to stop, She seems too keen to cremate the body and reasons that if she keeps it around, Sarabjeet might understand that Kulwant is the one who shot him and press criminal charges on her. The episode ends here. Fans will have to see the next episode to see if Sarabjeet gets a hint of who the killer is.

