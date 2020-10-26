'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra's Pic With Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhooper Wins Over Fans

Sharad Malhotra recently shared a picture of two of his Punjabi co-actors from the popular show, Naagin 5. The picture included Sharad Malhotra along with Dheeraj Dhooper and Surbhi Chandna. Sharad Malhotra is a popular actor on TV who has played many significant roles in Hindi soap operas such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Muskaan, Kabhie To Nazar Milao, to name a few. Take a look at the recent photo that features the Naagin 5 cast.

Punjabis In The House

Sharad Malhotra recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle with his Naagin 5 co-actors. Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a beautiful red attire with an elegant set of heavy jewellery. Both the boys were nailing their looks in black. The actor also added a few emojis that matched with the Naagin 5 characters and completed the caption with many hashtags.

Many of the Naagin 5 fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about the show and love for the artists. Many of them wrote how excited they were to see them on the show while others complimented the trio for their amazing and killer looks.



Sharad Malhotra's Instagram updates

Sharad Malhotra also shared a short clip of the Dussehra celebrations by Naagin 5 cast where all the members can be seen having a ball dancing to the tunes of Navratri special songs. All the actors from Naagin 5 cast can be seen wearing dazzling traditional attires on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor wished his fans a happy Dussehra in his caption. His fans also took to Instagram and wished him as well as the entire team of Naagin 5 a happy Dussehra.

Naagin 5 cast

Naagin 5 is a supernatural thriller show whose first season began in 2015. The show has now reached season 5 with many talented TV actors. Apart from Sharad Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhooper and Surbhi Chandna, important cast members include actors like Arjun Bijlani, Adda Khan, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Vijayendra Kumeria, Mohit Sehgal, to name a few.

