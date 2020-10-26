'Naagin 5' Written Update October 24 & 25: Veer Kills Shakura & Reunites With Bani

The October 24 episode of Naagin 5 begins with Shukla saying that he is not aware of the imposter and then Bani leaves. Shukla adds that if Bani finds out Sakura, then she will know everything. The red stone moves, but Bani misses it, as Sakura traps her. Furious Jay meets Sakura and says Jay will die in a day and still his job is not yet done.

'Naagin 5' written update Oct 24

Meanwhile, Bani manages to escape with the help of the red stone. She reaches the place to find out with whom the imposter is talking. Bani sees Veer and realises that Veer sends that imposter to her house. However, she learns that he is not the original Veer. Bani tells everything to Jay about what she saw.

Jay meets Sakura and informs the latter that his plan did not materialise because Bani knows everything. On the other side, Bani tells everything to Meera. Meera asks Bani how is she sure that the person whom she saw is not the original Veer. Later, Sakura makes Bani unconscious and begins seeking the red stone in her bag while Shukla informs Jay that Bani and Sakura are missing. Bani regains consciousness and is agitated to see herself in a bridal attire. Shukla and Mayuri search for Bani. Jay learns that only Meera knows about the imposter.

'Naagin 5' written update Oct 25

Naagin 5's latest episode starts with Bani trying to think of a plan to escape the wedding with Shakura. Bani asks Shakura's female assistant to help her dodge the marriage, but in vain. Later, she jumps off the window seeking help from Lord Shiva to help her survive and lands safely after her dupatta gets stuck on a 'Trishul'.

On the other side, the Bandhak stone helps Veer get into his human form while the red stone helps him to revive his powers. He comes out of the den and sees Bani hanging from the Trishul and saves her. Meanwhile, Shakura enters the scene and asks Veer what he is doing with his would-be-wife and tells him that she jumped off the window, but did not die. He then grabs Bani's hand and tries to take her away for the wedding. Jay, Mayuri, and Shukla reach there and wonder what is happening and why Shakura wants to marry Bani and how Veer survived.

Veer attacks Shakura, and the latter takes the eagle form and attacks Veer. Jay wonders why Veer is not fighting back in his Cheel form and presumes that if he takes the eagle form, Bani will know his truth and Bani is not able to take her Adi Naagin form because her powers are not working for the next 24 hours. On the other hand, Bani also wonders why Veer is not taking his Cheel form.

Shakura manages to take the first phera with Bani leaving Veer furious. Veer gets up and kills Shakura with the Trishul. Shakura dies and tells that Bani will be his. Veer asks why she jumped from the building, to which, she says because she never wanted to marry Shakura. The episode ends with Veer saying to Bani that she is in love with her.

