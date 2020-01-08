The Debate
Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates January 08, 2020: Sarab And Meher Celebrate Lohri

Television News

Here is the latest update about the recent happenings on Choti Sarrdaarni. There are lots of twists and turns in the latest episode which aired on January 08

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
choti sarrdaarni

The episode started with Harleen tying Param’s turban. Everyone was smiling when Harleen kissed him. Param said this was baby’s first Lohri. Everyone congratulated Sarab and Param. Param asked everyone for Lohri. Harleen’s mother-in-law said we do not ask for Lohri. Ginny said who taught you that? He said Meher mama.

On the other hand, Yuvi misbehaved with everyone asking for Lohri. Jagga apologized but Bitu said this is how kids are when parents do not say anything. Jagga asked her to keep quiet.

Everyone was dancing and celebrating Lohri. Sarab said this is his wife’s first Lohri and so he wants to make it memorable. Meher and Sarab prayed together. They danced around the fire. Meher saw Jagga angry. Meher asked him what happened? He said nothing and Meher saw Bitu-Jagga staring at each other. Sarab said that he wanted to thank Meher for being a part of his life. He also mentioned that Meher has given him another beautiful baby and so he wanted to thank her. 

Sarab told Meher that he wanted another promise. He said that he wants her support, not only for this life but for all the lives. He extended his hand. He asked Meher to promise him. Meher was shocked. Meher held his hand.  Param was in the restroom. He asked Meher to go. Meher asked him to go wash his hands first. He washed his hands. Meher said she told him to always wash his hands. Param said that he forgot to flush as well because Yuvi was waiting for him. Meher said that she will do it for him but from tomorrow he has to do it on his own. Meher saw blood in the toilet and Meher is left shocked with this the episode ended.

