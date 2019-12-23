Supermodel Of The Year 2019 Episode 1 Highlights: Rap On The Ramp

MTV India is back with the fashion reality show but with a new avatar. What was earlier known as India’s Next Top Model will now be called MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019. The show aired its first episode on Sunday 22, 2019 starting the roller coaster journey of the fashion world.

Supermodel of the Year 2019 episode 1 highlights

The model contestants for this season of Supermodel of the Year 2019 were introduced on the show with a rap performance by MTV Hustle runner up, EPR along with his band. EPR talked about preconceived notions of beauty in his rap song encouraging the contestants to "achieve the impossible". The models were then introduced one by one.

The models had to perform a ramp walk for their introduction on the show. While some seemed to have nailed the walk, some failed to impress the judges. For the selection of the top 10 contestants on Supermodel of the Year 2019, this ramp walk would also be taken into consideration by the judges.

Among all the models in Supermodel of the Year 2019 who opened up about their passion for modelling and zest for the platform, the judges were mighty impressed with one person. The contestant is Renee Kujur from Chattisgarh who impressed the judges with her looks as well as confidence. This alleged Rihana look-alike might go on to become a popular contestant and with no reason not to. The judges believe she also seems like tough competition for the other girls in the Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Not just the contestants, but also fashion mentor for Supermodel of the Year 2019, Ujjwala Raut, was seen taking the judges' breath away with her stunning ramp walk. The show this year casts Milind Soman, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta as judges. Anusha Dandekar, who was a fashion mentor until last year, will be seen hosting the Supermodel of the Year 2019.

