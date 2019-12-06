Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 6: Maher Reached The Court In Time

The episode started with Meher who got hounded by reporters with so many questions that she pleaded them to let her go inside. While the judge was about to give his final verdict, someone informed her about Meher's presence and she was shocked to see Meher. Robby saw Maher talking to the press conference and turned his face aside as Maher rushed to the courtroom. Param felt Meher's presence and started running towards her pushing the crows. Maher and Param finally hugged each other and Parama asked her why she took so much time to reach. Meher told him that it took her some time to find him as they were playing hide and seek.

Also Read: Kajol's Most Appreciated Roles That Are Still Fresh In The Minds Of Audience

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Emotional Roles That Left The Audience Teary-eyed

Kulwant and her sons got very happy to see Meher alive. Sarab walked toward her and wiped her tears. She held his hand and cried looking at his wound. Meher was about to hug him but stopped midway. Kulwant hugged her happily. Jeeto told her that Kulwant did not have food ever since she heard the news of her death. Meher asked her to eat first. Kulwant joined hands in front of Sarab and fell on his feet in apology. Sarab stopped her and hugged her as he is like her son. Kulwant apologized to Harleen and Dolly. Dolly told her words once uttered could not be taken away.

Court dismissed the case against Sarab and Sarab saw Jagga injured and got concerned. Maher asked if not for her brother they would not have found her dead body as well. Sarab put a bandage over Maher's hand and she explained to Sarab what happened after he left. Sarab was astonished and wondered who could it be that not only wanted Maher dead but also wanted to frame Sarab as her murderer.

Param took Meher to his room to surprise her with all the pictures of them pasted on the walls along with notes. Param said that he was reminded of them very much. Meher was moved and Param admitted that he wanted to control his tears but could not. The episode ended with Maher sleeping holding Param's hands.

Also Read: These Bollywood Actors Are Proud Owners Of Suave Lamborghini Cars

Also Read: Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.