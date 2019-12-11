Romantic Comedies On Netflix That Will Make For A Perfect Date-night

With good films and good coffee is how half of the humankind survives. With a wide variety of genres to pick from, people love watching films. From action to mystery to thriller to comedy, romantic-comedies are one of the most loved categories of films. Here is a list of a few romantic-comedies to binge on Netflix.

Best of Rom-Coms to watch on Netflix

Always Be My Maybe

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the film stars Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves. The film revolves around childhood sweethearts who have a fallout and don’t speak to each other for 15 years. They later reconnect as adults when Sasha runs into Marcus in San Francisco. Although the couple still shares the same spark, they leave in different worlds. Released in 2019, the film gained wide popularity due to its romantic comedy theme.

Someone Great

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film stars Gina Rodriguez, Britanny Snow, DeWanda Wise, and Lakeith Standfield. The film revolves around a music journalist, who is dumped by her long-term boyfriend just when she gets her dream job at San Francisco. Before moving to the new city, the girl recruits her two best friends for one last adventure. It is a beautiful story about love, friendship and closure.

Set It Up

The film revolves around two overworked and underpaid assistants who come up with a plan to set up their bosses so that they get off their backs. While setting up the bosses, the couple ends up falling for each other. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film stars Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs in the lead roles. If you are a Zoey Deutch fan, this film is a must-watch.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Directed by Susan Johnson, the film stars Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart. It is based on a novel of the same name and is followed by two sequels. The second part is set to release in February 2020. The film revolves around Lara Jean, a teenager who has a crush on a guy named Peter Kavinsky. Will the two end up together?

Isn't It Romantic

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, and Adam DeVine, the film is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. The film revolves around Natalie, an architect based in New York who works hard to get noticed. Things take a turn for the worse when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and wakes up in an alternate universe.

