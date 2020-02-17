Who's The New Girl In Kapil Sharma Show? All You Need To Know About Puja Banerjee

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently trending because of two reasons. The first reason is that recently Vicky Kaushal appeared on the sets of the show to promote his upcoming film Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. Another reason is that the fans of the show are excited to know who is the new girl in The Kapil Sharma Show. Here is all you need to know about this new girl on the show.

Who is the new girl in the Kapil Sharma Show?

Puja Banerjee is the new girl who has joined the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Puja Banerjee at times is also credited as Pooja Bose. She gained popularity after she portrayed the role of Vrinda in the popular show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, which aired on Star Plus. Puja Banerjee was also a contestant on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the year 2014 with her choreographer partner Rajit Dev.

Puja Banerjee joined the team of Comedy Nights Bachao in the year 2015. Puja is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Her various roles on the show are being highly appreciated by the regular viewers of the show. Puja Banerjee was seen in the film Great Grand Masti. In the film, Puja was essaying the role of Riteish Deshmukh's wife. The film also featured other actors like Vivek Oberoi, Urvashi Rautela.

Also Read: Jasleen Royal's Upcoming Single 'Nit Nit' Dedicated To Her Furry Best Friend

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Throwback Video From Sets Of Love Aaj Kal | Watch Here

Here is her Instagram account

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Slays In Metallic And Shimmery Outfits; You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

Also Read: Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.