Coronavirus: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund To Combat Crisis

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma recently donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund as an aid to fight against Coronavirus. He also requested everyone to stay at home and play an important role in stopping the virus from spreading across the country. Take a look at his tweet.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh for Coronavirus relief

Check out his post where he shared the importance of daily wage earners and how they needed to be supported in a time like this. His post mentioned an initiative by the Art of Living and the Indian Film and Television industry, who collaborated to support the daily wage earners. The amount of money donated in this fund would go to support the family of the daily wage earners by supplying them with essential food supplies for 10 days.

The virus outbreak which started in the Wuhan city of China and later termed pandemic by the WHO had prompted all the governments of various countries to step up their action plan. Many companies had undergone lockdown to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

Currently, a 21-day lockdown is being observed in India to halt the transmission curve of the Coronavirus. Currently, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has risen over 600.

