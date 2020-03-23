Kapil Sharma's Adorable Pictures With Wife Ginny Chatrath Will Melt Your Heart

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Shara got married to Ginny Chatrath in 2018. Read ahead to know all about Kapil and Ginny’s love story.

Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath’s love story

Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath met during their college days. Kapil had introduced her to his mother back then. However, due to a huge difference in their social status, the two couldn’t be together. When Kapil came to Mumbai, to make his career, the two rarely met and lost touch. In an interview, with a leading entertainment daily, Kapil said that Ginny and he did not share the usual dating scenario as both their families were conservative. Some time back, when Kapil was going through an extremely low phase in his life, Ginny was there for him. Kapil also added that, if she was there during his bad time, then she is definitely the one for him. He says that he realized that he can rely on her.

In 2017, Kapil Sharma opened up about being in a relationship with Ginny Chatrath by posting an adorable picture on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the picture, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much 😊”.

In the late months of 2018, Kapil Sharma announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans about tying the knot to his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Kapil spoke about the event in the most adorable manner. The couple has been happily married since.

On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma. Kapil recently shared the first picture of his daughter.

