COVID-19: Kapil Sharma Shares Video Of Hens & Asks Humans To Learn From Them; Here's Why

One of the highly popular and successful comedians of India, Kapil Sharma recently made headlines after he shared a video of him and singer Mika Singh jamming in his balcony on the day of 'Janta Curfew'. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu actor is very active on social media and has uploaded a streak of posts raising awareness about self-isolation and self-distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the comedian took a dig at everyone as he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle.

Kapil Sharma asks humans to take lessons from hens

The whole nation has been under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to constant warnings and Coronavirus updates by the government of India, a lot of people are still stepping out of their houses not obeying the officials. Recently, Kapil Sharma shared a humourous video on his Instagram handle of hens who run inside the house by the noise of a horn at once.

Sharma jokingly asked everyone to be as obedient as the hens in the video shared by him. With the help of that video, he tried to make people realise the urgency of staying indoors to curb down the spread of COVID-19. Within two hours, the video received over 500k views and 1300 comments on it.

He captioned the video writing, "इनसे ही सीख लो कुछ (Learn something from them) #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus #INDIAfightsCorona "

The comedian had also previously shared a streak of selfies on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen sporting a mask as he boarded a flight. He captioned the post writing, "सावधानी में ही सुरक्षा है " which literally translates to "Caution is safety". Check out his selfies below:

