COVID-19: Kapil Sharma Shares Video Of Hens & Asks Humans To Learn From Them; Here's Why

Television News

Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video to dog a dig at everyone amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read to find out

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
kapil sharma

One of the highly popular and successful comedians of India, Kapil Sharma recently made headlines after he shared a video of him and singer Mika Singh jamming in his balcony on the day of 'Janta Curfew'. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu actor is very active on social media and has uploaded a streak of posts raising awareness about self-isolation and self-distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the comedian took a dig at everyone as he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Adorable Pictures With Wife Ginny Chatrath Will Melt Your Heart

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Kapil Sharma asks humans to take lessons from hens

The whole nation has been under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to constant warnings and Coronavirus updates by the government of India, a lot of people are still stepping out of their houses not obeying the officials. Recently, Kapil Sharma shared a humourous video on his Instagram handle of hens who run inside the house by the noise of a horn at once.

Sharma jokingly asked everyone to be as obedient as the hens in the video shared by him. With the help of that video, he tried to make people realise the urgency of staying indoors to curb down the spread of COVID-19. Within two hours, the video received over 500k views and 1300 comments on it. 

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s Career Graph From 'Laughter Challenge' To ' The Kapil Sharma Show'

He captioned the video writing, "इनसे ही सीख लो कुछ (Learn something from them) #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus #INDIAfightsCorona "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Also Read | WATCH | 'Such A Special Evening': Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Share The Stage At A Wedding

The comedian had also previously shared a streak of selfies on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen sporting a mask as he boarded a flight. He captioned the post writing, "सावधानी में ही सुरक्षा है " which literally translates to "Caution is safety". Check out his selfies below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Sports A White Mask In A '#SayNoToHandshake' Selfie

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
