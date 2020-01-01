Crisis On Infinite Earths: Anti Monitor And 7 Paragons Continue To Battle; Arrow Is Back

As per Crisis On Infinite Earth, one comic character that is missing is Lady Quark. However, as per the storyline, Arrow has to be a part of Paragon of Destiny, although he has sacrificed himself for The Flash and Supergirl. The last teaser of the finale episode of Crisis On Infinite Earth revealed many secrets. The video revealed that Arrow is back, but it also showed that the 7 Paragons are stuck in the speed force after the disappearance of the last earth they were present in. A glimpse of the supervillain Anti Monitor was also shown in the trailer of Crisis on Infinite Earth part 5. After the last episode of Crisis on Infinite Earth, The Flash has been a fascinating watch for audience. The Flash finally has vanished in Crisis on Infinite Earth, Earth 2 Flash who is also a doppelganger of Barry Allen's dad sacrificed his life instead Barry Allen. Take a look at the last trailer.

ALSO READ | Stargirl To Make Her Appearance On Crisis On Infinite Earths?

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earths: Is The Supergirl Cast Going To Be In The Spotlight?

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earth: What If Anti-Monitor Is Successful In Changing The Reality?

Anti Monitor Vs 7 Paragons

The last two episodes will release on the same date which is January 14, 2020. The last episodes are said to reveal man secrets to make the DC comics more interesting. Seven Paragons includes Supergirl, Batwoman, Flash, Arrow, Legends, Superman and Black Lightning. It will be interesting to know how will the heroes restore their earth or if not then what about their existence, all the questions will be answered on January 14, 2020. Take a look at the last trailer of Crisis On Infinite Earth.

an extended trailer for the last two part of crisis on infinite earth pic.twitter.com/eA24OJS3ol — quynh ♡ 🍯🐝 (@I_corq) December 26, 2019

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earth Makers Reject Fan Theory Regarding Kevin Conroy's Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.