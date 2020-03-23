'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | March 23: Goons Arrive At Pradhans' House

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27 and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 18, 2020 episode.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 14 | Written Update: Anjali & Shlok Play With Colours

DDAMJ Written Update for March 23, 2020

The episode starts with Vikas noticing the new goons and realising the real truth behind the ladies. Dadi enters the scene after hearing the sound from outside. Vikas stops Dadi from creating any more noise and locks her and Dadaji inside their room. Vikas then pleads with the goons to leave his family alone and offers them anything for the safety of his family.

Vikas then asks all the ladies why are the goons doing this with them as the Pradhans have helped them with anything needed. They then start to attack Vikas, which bring Dadaji and Dadi outside the house in order to save Vikas. Other goons hold them back.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 16 Written Update: Rekha Makes Anjali The New CEO

Vikas hears a sound from the kitchen and gets blocked by the goons when he tries to go there. Rekha gets a message from the goons. The message states that they had started the work. Rekha takes Sunderlal’s phone and switches it off. She also cuts the landline connection as she thought that the Pradhans will surely contact her for help. Rekha also switches off Dhruv’s mobile too and thinks that she will soon hear police siren sounds that gets her extremely happy.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 17 | Written Update: Dadi Reaches Jawars' House

Dhruv notices that his phone is switched off and reaches for it to switch it back on. Shraddha sees her phone in the kitchen and tries to reach out to Dhruv but fails to do the same. She continuously tries to call him but he deliberately doesn’t answer the phone call after seeing her name. Vikas opens the kitchen door and consoles the crying Shraddha.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 18 | Written Update: Rekha Agrees To Send Dhruv

One goon tries to attack Shraddha but Vikas saves her. While saving Shraddha, the goon breaks the glass bottle on Vikas’s head. This made Vikas fall unconscious and makes all the Pradhans extremely shocked. Sunderlal has no idea about what happened and goes to the Pradhans' to give them a box of sweets.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Dadi Says She Will Never Forgive Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.