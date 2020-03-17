'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 17 | Written Update: Dadi Reaches Jawars' House

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 17, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ written update for March 17, 2020

The episode starts with Anjali and Shlok entering the Pradhan house. Shlok and Anjali both meet the Pradhans and the two take blessings from Dadi. Shlok then reveals that they will not be able to stay for a long time as they have to leave for Mumbai. Dadi asks Anjali how she managed to change her plans so suddenly. Anjali tries to explain the situation to Dadi by telling her that Rekha has asked them to meet a casting director in Mumbai for Dhruv. The family members get shocked after they get to know about this.

Anjali tries to take Rekha’s side by explaining the real reason behind her activities. She says Rekha is ready to accept Shraddha only if Dhruv manages to be financially stable. Thus going to Mumbai for Dhruv’s career is a must. Shraddha tries to tell Anjali that money is a secondary part. She tells Anjali that Dhruv does not approve of the marriage and tells Anjali that there is no use trying to fix things. Anjali tries to make Shraddha explain and says that she wants to take a chance for Dhruv and Shraddha’s relationship.

Dadi thinks that something is not correct and tries to figure everything pout. She informs Vikas that Anjali has safely arrived in Mumbai. She then reaches the Jawar’s house in order to talk to Rekha. Dadi asks Rekha if she was really willing to accept Shraddha as Anjali told them about Rekha’s reason to make them leave for Mumbai.

Dadi gets angry and tells Rekha to send Dhruv to her house as the newly married couple, Dhruv and Shraddha will cover up for Shlok and Anjali. Rekha does not say anything. Dadi sits there and tells Rekha that she will not leave before she got an answer from Rekha.

