'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' Written Update For March 6, 2020: Rekha Humiliates Dadi

Daadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao Written Update for March 6, 2020

The episode of Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao starts with Anjali taking Dadi with her and talking to her about Shraddha's affection for Dhruv. Dadi then scolds Anjali and asks her to stay with Dadaji. Dadi then thinks that it is true that Shraddha loves Dhruv but sometimes not accepting the reality is better for everyone.

Sunderlal then says to Dadi that all will be fine and she need not worry as everything happens by God’s wish. Sunderlal then takes Dadi to his house. Rekha gets shocked on seeing Dadi in her house. Meanwhile, Sunderlal tells Rekha that now they have to happily welcome both the daughters-in-law. Dadi wants to talk to Rekha alone, so Sunderlal takes Prabhas and Namrata with him.

Rekha is aware of what is Dadi is going to talk about, and hence Dadi directly comes on the point and says that she wants to talk about Shraddha and Dhruv’s relation. Rekha strictly tells Dadi not to take Shraddha and Dhruv’s names together. She tells Dadi that if she sees the hatred in her eyes then, she will think twice before sending Anjali too.

Dadi says to Rekha that whatever happened was because of God’s wish and that is why Dadaji is still alive. Rekha says to Dadi that their family has planned all this to trap Dhruv and it is absolutely not God’s wish.

Listening to Rekha, Dadi understands that if Rekha feels this way, it is not her mistake because the situation has made her think like that. Dadi ignores everything and requests Rekha to accept the new relation. Dadi also says that she will bear all of Rekha's anger, but Shraddha is truly a good person and will surely make Rekha proud. Dadi says Shraddha is waiting outside and listening to this Rekha gets shocked.

Shlok says that Dhruv’s marriage is not a joke and asks him to give this new relationship a chance because he feels Dhruv will not get a better girl than Shraddha. He says that she is also as good as Anjali. Dhruv then says that Shraddha can be the best, but he does not like Shraddha at all and to stay in a marriage, love is important.

Dhruv says that he cannot ever love a girl like Shraddha. Shlok gets angry and is about to hit Dhruv but Anjali comes and stops Shlok by holding his hand.

Whereas on the other hand, Rekha says that Dadi has become mad and it is clearly visible. She asks how can Dadi expect Rekha to accept Shraddha as her daughter-in-law. She also says that she does not trust Dadi at all. Shraddha hears everything and starts crying.

Precap – Rekha tells that Anjali herself will stop Shraddha from entering Rekha’s house.

