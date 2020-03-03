'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao!' Written Update For March 3: Dhruv And Shraddha Get Married

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020 and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents.

Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! episode on March 3, 2020.

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! written update: 3 March, 2020

The episode starts with Dadaji asking Dhruv and Shraddha to complete the marriage rituals by taking seven rounds around the fire. On the other hand, Panditji tells Shlok and Anjali to do the same and asked them to take blessings from their family.

Dhruv and Shraddha take blessings from Dadaji who was in a wheelchair beside the nurse. While doing so, the nurse notices Dadaji’s blood pressure and reveals that it is stable. She then tells the two that he can proceed with the surgery because of his stable condition.

Namrata then tells Rekha that they should leave in order to get done with their rituals. She also said that the wedding took place according to Marathi rituals but insisted that Anjali at least enter the house according to their rituals. The two leave to start their preparations for Anjali.

Dadaji then asks Dhruv to take care of Shraddha and feels extremely happy as all his wishes had finally come true. He then asks them to take him back to the hospital to carry out the surgery. Shraddha thinks about her fake marriage but still thinks that they actually followed all the rituals.

Shraddha then starts crying about it and goes to Dhruv in order to thanks him for all he’s done. Dhruv clears the air by saying that he was on board only to make Anjali and Dadaji happy. He revealed that he does not have any feelings for her and asked her to just call him if Anjali or Dadaji need him. Dhruv gives Shraddha a cloth to wipe off her sindhoor and leaves without listening to her.

