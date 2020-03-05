'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao!' Written Update For March 5: Dadaji's Condition Gets Stable

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 5, 2020 episode.

The episode starts with Prabhas telling Dhruv that his fake marriage might end up being a barrier to his acting career. Dhruv then mentions that not a single person saw what happened. He recalls that the nurse and ward boy were the only ones who knew that Dhruv and Shraddha got married.

Prabhas says he will handle the situation and tells Dhruv that he must make sure that his fake marriage is done properly. Meanwhile, Dadi asks Shraddha to wipe off her sindoor and says that she should not let the marriage affect her.

Shlok spots that Anjali is extremely stressed and tells her to smoke it off while they try to come out of the situation. Shlok says he will not let anyone know about Anjali’s smoking habit and tries to lighten her mood. Anjali tells Shlok that she is extremely afraid for Dadaji and wonders what she will do without him.

Shlok tried to console her by saying Dadaji will be fine. He also asks Anjali to change her perspective as a lot of shocking things have happened in recent times. Shlok points out that Shraddha and Dhruv took a brave decision and they must do the same without being afraid.

Prabhas find the nurse and blackmails her to not tell anyone about the marriage. Dadi enters the scene and tells Prabhas that she has already convinced the Nurse by asking her properly. She tells Prabhas to not use violence and asks him to not behave with the ward boy the same way.

Rekha enters the hospital and is taken aside by Prabhas. He says everything is under control and she should not get angry at what has happened. The doctor enters the scene and announces that Dadaji’s surgery was successful and his state is currently stable. Everyone is elated to hear that but Rekha seems unhappy as she thinks all this is a trap to get Dhruv.

