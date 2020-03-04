'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao!' Written Update For March 4: Shlok Supports Shraddha

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! episode on March 4, 2020.

DDAMJ Written Update for March 4, 2020

The episode starts with Dhruv clearing out the fact that the marriage was a fake one and he did it just for Dadaji. Shraddha hears this and cries while recalling the events that happened during the wedding rituals.

Dhruv leaves from there without hearing anything and tries to find out about Dadaji. The nurse asks Dhruv for Dadaji’s previous medical reports to proceed with the surgery. Dhruv calls Vikas to update them about Dadaji’s condition and tells him to come over with the reports.

Hearing this, Anjali rushes to the hospital along with Shlok’s family. She reaches the 3rd floor and sees Shraddha crying. She also spots the sindhoor on her head and asks what it is about. Under the pressure, Shraddha revealed all the things that happened before they arrived.

Anjali and the complete family are shocked after hearing about it and Anjali asks how could Shraddha take such a big decision alone. She wonders why she didn’t speak to the family.

Shlok tries to stop Anjali and takes Shraddha’s side on this one. He tells her that it was such a brave decision and he really admires her for that.

Shlok also said he understood that they wanted to fulfill Dadaji’s last wish. He tries to explain the situation to the family and laid emphasis on the marriage being just a fake one. He also asks Dadi to not get angry as Shraddha did everything for Dadaji and her intentions were not bad.

