Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! Written Update Jan 31: Shlok Comes As A Well-wisher

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters Shraddha and Anjali who are millennial sisters with dreams to fulfill. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on January 31, 2020.

Shraddha noticed that Anjali is angry. She asked him what happened. She narrated to her that Dhruv revealed that Shlok called off her interview so that they both can spend time together. Later, Anjali and Shraddha rushed to the hospital, when their father Vikas informed that Ajooba was admitted to the hospital. Doctors asked Ajji to sign the consent form so that they can perform surgery. Ajji refused to sign the form as she thought that it might turn into a living corpse. Meanwhile, Rekha began Dhruv's portfolio shoot.

Later, Prabhas asked why Anjali was the best choice for Shlok. In reply, Rekha praised Anjali's quality and said that she can give motion to Dhruv's life. Rekha also commanded Prabhas to get all the information about Anjali. On the other side, the doctors advised that Ajooba need to get into consciousness within an hour. The doctor also asked that they should try to make Ajooba recall an old incident and let him meet the people he interacted recently. Prabhas reached Anjali's home and got to know that everyone was at the hospital.

Shraddha secretly called Dhruv and requested him to send Shlok to the hospital for a while. Shlok took the phone and talked to Shraddha. He agreed and left for the hospital. Ajooba came back to senses but was unable to identify anyone. The doctor asked everyone to leave the room. Anjali saw Shlok and asked Shraddha why she called him. She asked Shlok to leave but Shraddha insisted that he should meet Ajooba. He went into the room and recreated his first meet with Ajooba. Ajooba calmly talked to him. On the other side, the doctor informed that they can postpone the surgery.

Prabhas from a distance shot a video in which Shlok was taking Ajooba with him in a wheelchair. Prabhas triggered Rekha with his words. Rekha dropped the plan of Anjali and Shlok's marriage but after seeing spark and confidence on Shlok's face, she decided to go on with the plan of their marriage.

Preview: What's next?

Rekha will reach Pradhan's home. She will say that it is their luck to get such a good marriage proposal without doing anything. Whereas Anjali will ask Shlok if he will be able to stay with her grandparents 24*7.

