'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 10: Anjali Confesses She Smokes

Today's episode began with Dadi praying to God to give her strength so that she can take care of Anjali and Shraddha and be able to face the struggles of life. Namrata said that Shlok blindly supported Anjali’s family and it was not good for them. Rekha then asked Anjali to not talk negatively and said that Shlok loved Anjali that is why she agreed for this marriage. Rekha said that after marriage Anjali will belong to only Shlok’s family.

Here is what happened

Rekha also said that after marriage Anjali will leave her family permanently so that Shlok does not need to fulfil his responsibilities towards Anjali’s family. Namrata praised Rekha’s smile. Rekha said her innocent smile is her weapon which she will use against Anjali’s family. Shlok said Anjali was unique and thought about how to give her a gift.

Shlok said still he did not know her fully. He was gonna marry Anjali so he needs to know everything about her and said she is not like that whom he thinks of her and he wants to know the real her. Anjali showed him the cigarette pocket and said that she smokes. Shlok shocks hearing her.

Namrata said ₹20 lakhs will not be enough for what they thought about marriage preparations. It is the first marriage in their family and it should be grand. Vikas said it is the first marriage for their family too so he agreed to spend more than ₹20 lakhs. Rekha was shocked after this. Namrata said her family lived in Indore for a long time and everyone knew their family so they have many expectations from their family marriage.

Prabhas asked them to agree with Vikas. Rekha shockingly saw Prabhas. Shlok left from there without saying anything. Namrata said the bride’s family should give gold as a gift for all the guests. Pradhan’s are shocked on hearing her and with this, the episode ended.

