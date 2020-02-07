'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update February 7: Shlok And Anjali's Marriage

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 7, 2020.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao written update 07 February 2020

The episode starts with Shlok thanking Rekha for apologising to Dadiji. Rekha also gets rewarded with a set of her favourite dishes that were set for her downstairs on the dining table. Rekha gets ver happy and enjoys the meal set for her, while Dadiji hands a letter to Anjali’s mother. She tells Anjali’s mother to give the letter to Anjali when she gets old enough to get married. But Anjali reads the letter and finds out that her mother had asked her to listen to Vikas so she would think it’s her mother’s decision and wishes to just see them happy. Dadi then remembered how she wrote that letter so Anjali can agree to marry Shlok. Dadiji then starts the preparations and informs everyone that Shlok’s family is supposed to come over tomorrow.

Dadi then asks Vikas that no one should take Anjali’s mother's name and no one should come from Anjali’s mother's family to her wedding. On the other hand, Shlok’s family welcomes Namrata who is called upon by Rekha in order to take care of all the preparations. Namrata says she can easily handle all the preparations as she is an experienced person when it comes to marriage preparations. There is also a huge problem as Shlok’s father has to go to the temple so he will not be able to go with Shlok to Anjali’s house the next day. The episode ends with Dadiji asking Vikas about the amount of money they can afford to spend on Anjali’s marriage. Vikas replies that they can spend around 15-20 lakhs for Anjali’s marriage because after that they have to plan Shraddha’s marriage also.

