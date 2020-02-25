'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Updates Feb 25: Anjali And Shlok Reach Indore

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecast on February 25, 2020.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 24: Anjali And Shlok Crack The Deal

DDAMJ Written Update for February 25, 2020

The episode starts with Shlok’s father apologizing to the Pradhans on behalf of Rekha and others. Rekha does not agree with Shlok’s father and tries to interrupt the conversation but could not succeed in doing do. Shlok’s father mentioned that the wedding will take place according to the bride’s rituals and people who had a problem with the same could leave. Rekha feels insulted and decides to leave the room abruptly. Seeing this, Dhruv tried to go behind her but gets stopped by Shlok’s father.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 24: Anjali And Shlok Crack The Deal

Namrata tries to go behind Rekha since she too does not want the wedding to take place according to the Marathi rituals. Dadi then requests Rekha to listen to Shlok’s father as after marriage Anjali will follow her traditions only. She says it would be a great gesture to let them follow their traditions which would make Anjali extremely happy.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 21: Anjali And Shlok Reach Mumbai

On the other side, Anjali reached Indore and feels secure as she managed to reach home before her family. She then asks Shraddha to text her when the whole family leaves for the temple. Shlok thanks Anjali for the assistance she provided during the client meeting. She then notices that Shlok was hesitating to hold her hand and broke the ice by going for it before him. She then gets the message from Shraddha and asks the driver to take her away quickly.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 20: Dhruv Injures Himself While Dancing

Anjali gives Shlok a warm goodbye and reaches her house after. Anjali gets nervous before entering the house because she saw Dadi inside the house. Shraddha spots Anjali and brings her inside the house. Anjali tries to explain by saying it was extremely important for her to go and apologizes for leaving without informing Dadi.

Also Read | Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update Feb 19: Dance Fever Takes Over The Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.