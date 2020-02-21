'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 21: Anjali And Shlok Reach Mumbai

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 20, 2020.

DDAMJ Written update for February 21, 2020

During the beginning of the episode, Anjali hires servants to help Dadi out in all the household work. Dadi then tells Anjali not to do so as she will not need anyone. Dadi also said that after Anjali’s marriage, she is going to take care of things like she used to and asks the servants to leave from her house.

All the servants leave after being taunted by Dadi, saying that they wouldn’t like to work in her house. Dadi then says that for the Haldi ceremony, Anjali should stay inside the house. Anjali gets nervous while Shraddha teasingly asks Anjali if she is sad because she can’t meet Shlok after the ceremony.

Anjali then leaves for her room and thinks about the promise she made to Shlok and thinks about how she will accompany him but without telling Dadi. Rekha says that Shlok agreed to go to Mumbai just because of Anjali. Anjali then tries to inform her about the Haldi but Rekha interrupts her and asks her to take rest as the next day is the ceremony.

Anjali’s Haldi ceremony begins and everyone gets involved in completing all the rituals. Meanwhile, Anjali stresses over the fact that she has to leave in the next two hours and how will she tell Dadi about this. As soon as she tried to talk to Dadi, she is told to not leave her house until the ceremony has finished.

Anjali thinks about Dadi and Rekha’s talks and decides to leave from the back door so no one sees her. Anjali thinks that she doesn’t want to hurt her family but will not hurt Shlok either as he is too important for her. She understands that she needs to be there to support him in Mumbai. Shlok and Anjali reach Mumbai while Prabhas follows them without their knowledge.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the show

