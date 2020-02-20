'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 20: Dhruv Injures Himself While Dancing

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 20, 2020.

DDAMJ written update for February 20, 2020

The episode starts with all the family members getting ready to start their dance practice for the wedding performance. Sundarlal and Rekha practise their dance on a Marathi song while Aaji and Ajooba are dancing to some old Hindi songs. After everyone is done with their practice, Vikas welcomes Dhruv and Shraddha.

Shraddha then asks Dhruv about his entry and also tells him to practice his entry. Dhruv says that he is entering on chandelier and has always wished to make such an entry. Dhruv also prompts that he is confident about his entry and has been waiting for the same for the past 22 years.

As soon as Dhruv and Shraddha start their performance, Dhruv slips off the chandelier and is rushed to the nearest doctor. The doctor examines Dhruv and says that there are no fractures but there is a muscle sprain because of falling from the chandelier. Dhruv is shocked and asks the doctor if he will be able to recover before the baraat.

Doctor asks Dhruv to take care of his leg and to cancel his plan of performing stunts as they might put him in danger. Shraddha laughs and tells Dhruv that he should have practised for his entrance rather than being overconfident.

Dhruv apologises to Shlok and tells him he is sorry as their performance got cancelled because of his accident. Anjali then cheers him up by saying that he literally saved them because Shlok can’t dance at all. Prabhas then calls Shlok outside for a minute to tell him that their client has agreed to set up a meeting in Mumbai.

Shlok then congratulates Prabhas and says that Anjali has been a good charm for him. The plot takes a twist when Prabhas says that he has set up the meeting two days after the marriage. Shlok says he cannot leave for Mumbai after marriage. Shlok has a talk with Anjali regarding the same and they finalise to leave for the meeting together just a day before marriage.

