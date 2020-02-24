'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 24: Anjali And Shlok Crack The Deal

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 24, 2020.

'DDAMJ' Written Update for February 24, 2020

The episode starts with Shlok and Anjali getting ready for the much-awaited client meeting. Anjali tried to support Shlok by saying that the client will be happy to talk to him and he is going to crack this contract. By that time, Shlok gets a call from the client and he leaves for the meeting. The meeting starts and clients reveal that he wants to go to a music festival where he hopes to find new talent to give them an opportunity. He also asks Shlok what his company is willing to offer and why should he get the contract.

Shlok tries to convince him by says he has got a young team that is capable of handling the requirements. But Shlok lost his confidence in between and started getting nervous which gave Anjali a segway to step into the conversation. Anjali takes over the conversation and points out that the team from Mumbai will not be able to tackle the difficulties like the local team. She implies that Anjali and Shlok’s local team might be more efficient as they know the area and can foresee some common problems.

Anjali also spots the client’s phone wallpaper and figures out that he is a Lord Shiva follower. Anjali then tells the client that there is a famous Shiv temple in Indore that is popular for its miracle, and they could get him VIP entry. The client gets impressed by Anjali’s total pitch and gives Anjali and Shlok the contract for Jhawars.

Meanwhile, Anjali and Shlok’s families start prepping up for their marriage and plans the rituals. Sunderlal points out that its a father’s dream to see his daughter married and thus the marriage will take place as per Marathi rituals. Rekha stops Sundarlal and says that the groom’s family also need to have a word. She tries to bring Aaji into the conversation and says that they do not feel included and throws the list that Vikas was holding.

