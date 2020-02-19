Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update Feb 19: Dance Fever Takes Over The Family

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 19, 2020.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 14: The Engagement Ceremony Continues

'DDAMJ' Written Update for February 19

The episode starts with Namrata reminding Rekha that everyone has already reached Anjali’s place for the dance practice. Shlok’s father and Dadaji groove along the music and Prabhas tries to click a picture of them dancing to show it to Rekha because she wasn’t able to come. Shlok’s father praises Dadaji dance to which he replies that Dadi, too, dances well. Hearing this, Shlok’s father asks Dadi to dance with him. Suddenly, Namrata interrupts everyone and points the fact that they left Rekha alone and did not bring her to Anjali’s house on purpose.

Also Read | Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For Feb 17: Anjali Is Upset With Her Dress

Anjali then says that they have to start their dance practice to the popular song called Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai. Dhruv and Shraddha are all set for their performance on the song Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewana. Dhruv makes fun of Shraddha by imitating her expressions and pointing out that her expressions are not on point.

Also Read | Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update February 13: Someone Steals The Ring

Cut to Rekha telling everyone that she is not practising for a dance performance but preparing to be a good mother in law. Dadi then sits down for prayers and tells God that nowadays she is just drinking green tea because she dieting for Anjali’s marriage. She also says that Vikas is extremely tensed so asks god to help him.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | February 12: Shlok And Anjali's Engagement

The scene transitions to Dhruv and Shraddha getting ready for the sangeet. Vikas then thanks Shlok’s parents for hosting the function in their house and gets emotional as soon as he thinks about Anjali’s bidaai. The function kick starts with Shlok’s parents' dance performance that is cherished by everyone. Anjali then appreciates Rekha for her performance. Anjali then teases Dadi by telling that she is jealous because she praised Rekha and hugs Dadi tightly. Dadi feels that there is something wrong with Rekha’s behaviour as she sees them together and thinks it won’t last for long.

Also Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | February 11: Shlok Tries To Talk To Anjali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.