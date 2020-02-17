Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For Feb 17: Anjali Is Upset With Her Dress

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 17, 2020.

DADAMJ written update for February 17, 2020

The episode starts with Rekha showing the wedding card to Dhruv and Shlok and her scolding Dhruv for writing Anjali's name first. On the other hand, Dhruv finds a way to teach Shraddha a lesson and goes to Anjali's house following Shraddha.

Dhruv goes to the card shop and makes a few changes. Later, Rekha praises Shlok for the photoshoot look and Namrata talks about the wedding ceremonies. Rekha calls Anjali for the shoot and asks her about the previous shoot and her dress. Anjali thanks Rekha for her dress and says how everyone liked it.

Later, Anjali and Shraddha reach the pre-wedding photoshoot venue. Shlok sees Anjali and can't take his eyes off her while she takes blessings from Rekha. Later, she goes to the changing room and then asks for Shraddha. Anjali shows her the backless gown and says she is not comfortable with it and also says how she thinks Dadi won't like it too. She is worried that the dress is not how it was said to be and now she can't change it.

Before they could do anything, Rekha arrives and takes her for the shoot. Rekha asks the photographer to take the side look. Anjali becomes very nervous and upset and starts crying. Shlok stops the photographer and asks him to take the front look. Anjali relaxes then and smiles at him. He smiles back at her and they share a lovely moment together. Even Shraddha smiles on seeing what Shlok had done. Later, Dadi gets to know about the mistake which happened on the wedding card.

