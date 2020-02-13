Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update February 13: Someone Steals The Ring

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 13, 2020.

DDAMJ Written Update

The episode starts with everyone being involved in the usual tradition of hiding the slippers of the groom. Rekha gives the first clue, which was easily figured out by Shlok and Dhruv. The two then move on to find the second clue. The plot takes a twist when Ajooba walks towards a car that has just arrived.

A man in uniform steps out of the car and salutes Ajooba. This caused a bit of commotion and Ajooba asks the driver why did he arrive before time. He informs Ajooba that they have found 'him' and that his family is hiding in Indore. He tries to give Ajooba a head start and asks him to be alert as Anjali’s marriage also won’t be hidden from them.

Prabhas spots Ajooba and asks him what is he doing there. To which Ajooba says he is trying to find the caterers. Prabhas tries to ask why Anjali’s wedding does not have relatives from her mother’s family there. Ajooba avoids this conversation and says it’s the time for him to take his medicine and if he does not leave immediately he will forget it again.

Dhruv manages to solve all the clues to find the ring, but soon people find out that the ring is missing. Namrata points out that the game led to the theft of such an expensive ring. Ajooba wonders who would steal the ring as all the people were there and Shraddha says that they will check everyone who is present at the wedding.

Rekha and Vikas try to stop Shraddha, but Pappa says it is important to search everyone as the ring is extremely expensive. The people end up checking everyone’s bags and find the ring in Rekha’s purse.

