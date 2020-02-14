'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 14: The Engagement Ceremony Continues

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 14, 2020.

DADAMJ written update for February 14, 2020

The episode starts with some commotion from the events that occurred in the previous episode. The family members found the missing engagement ring in Rekha’s bag, and everyone was trying to figure out how the ring ended up there. Suddenly, Aaji and Shradda start laughing and reveal they tried to play a prank by hiding the ring in Rekha’s purse. Anjali says she was just trying to joke around and make everyone comfortable as all are a family now. Both of them apologise and both the families continue with Shlok and Anjali’s engagement ceremony.

Aaji takes some time to thank God for keeping them blessed and points out that Rekha didn’t like the way they treated her and if she will forgive them for doing so. Then Anjali calls everyone for the breakfast she has set up. She also saw Dadi getting emotional as Anjali has grown up and is getting married.

Rekha then starts selecting the wedding cards and chooses one pattern. Namrata then suggests that they should send a box of dry fruits with the invitation cards. Prabhas then orders the dry fruit boxes. Ajooba then asks Aaji to use their original surname, Palkar, and not Pradhan. The family members have an argument over this topic and Ajooba leaves and demands that the changes need to be made or he will not attend the wedding. Anjali convinces Aaji and tells her to get the changes done as Ajooba will spoil his health thinking about the same.

