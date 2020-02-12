'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | February 12: Shlok And Anjali's Engagement

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 12, 2020.

DDAMJ written update for February 12

The episode starts with Rekha calling her husband and telling him to do one more pooja for Shlok’s career. Rekha is telling her husband to do so because he will not be able to participate in the final Baithak ritual. Shlok And Anjali head out for a double date with Dhruv and Shraddha. Dhruv tries to click a picture for which he is mocked by Shraddha.

Dadi then arrives at Shlok’s house in order to get done with the final Baithak ritual. Vikas then tried to discuss the other wedding rituals as their engagement date has been finalised. Rekha then asks about the pre-wedding photoshoot to which Dadaji replies that he is not aware of these new trends.

Namrata tells Rekha that she is going to take care of everything as she knows very well about it. Rekha also asks her to book poolside venus in a renowned hotel in order to complete the photoshoot that has been a must for Anjali. Dadi then asks Namrata to not forget the original rituals as she wants the marriage to be a traditional one.

Dadi then tells Rekha that she can do the photoshoot after the engagement ceremony and also says that Rekha cannot use orchids for decorations because the engagement is going to be planned in the traditional Marathi way. Shlok and Pradhan’s families arrive for the engagement ceremony. Anjali gets ready for the rituals and wonders how she is going to manage both the families.

