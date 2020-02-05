Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For February 5: Irked Dadi Blames Shlok

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecast on February 4, 2020.

Also Read | Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For February 4: Anjali Talks To Shlok

Also Read | All Five Polling Stations In Shaheen Bagh Put Under Critical Category: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao written update for February 5, 2020

Dadi holds Anjali and asks her not to endure her granddaughter’s affront. Shlok remains there in disarray and Dadi asks him to leave the house. Vikas then tries to stop Dadi from doing that. However, he is unable to do so. Dadaji suddenly gets hyper and everybody tries to calm Vikas down. As Vikas rests, Dadi refuses to budge. Dhruv tries to justify what could be the purpose behind Dadi’s unexpected behaviour and asks Shlok to not stress as he will deal with this situation.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

Also Read | David Beckham Poses For Selfie From Inter Miami's New State-of-the-art Lockhart Stadium

Rekha enters the scene and starts giving her opinions about everything that occurred at Shlok’s place. Rekha insults Shlok’s father for helping his son out for his future and requests that he remains quiet. Shlok arrives and they come up with a cumulative solution of the event. Dhruv asks Rekha to apologise to Dadi as he thinks that is the best solution and asks Shlok to not go anywhere. Meanwhile, the scene takes a twist as Shlok’s dad enters the house in order to apologize to Dadi. He also tries to convince her to let Shlok complete his treatment.

Also Read | Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Mocks BJP For Not Declaring CM Face, Speculates About Probables

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.