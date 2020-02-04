Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For February 4: Anjali Talks To Shlok

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 4, 2020.

DDAMJ written update for February 4, 2020

The episode starts with Anjali sitting by herself while she is writing an apology mail for not attending the interview. Shraddha spots Aaji preparing karanji; Aaji points out that the dish is for Shlok's family who has helped them a lot. While Shlok and Dhruv reach home, Anjali gives Shlok a cold stare and leaves. Shraddha thanks Shlok for his help and tells Dhruv that his actions worked as a sleeping pill for her Ajoba and he should begin a sleeping pill business. Aaji gives Shlok and Dhruv the karanji and says she wants to thank her mother.

Shlok finds some of Anjali’s pictures while Ajoba is asleep. Dhruv checks on Ajoba to see whether he is alive and keeps an eye on what Shlok is doing. Dhruv asks where Anjali’s mother’s picture is, and Anjali says that he won’t find any. Shlok says he needs the pictures as he is making a family tree, to which Anjali says not to do it as he has already done a lot. Anjali asks why is he doing all this to which Shlok says he is doing everything for Ajoba. Anjali asks Shlok to not help in terms of her Ajoba and asks him to focus on his work.

The episode ends with Shlok and Ajoba making paper planes. Ajoba says that his granddaughter makes these, which gets Shlok really excited. He tells everyone about this and Aaji walks in and asks Shlok and Dhruv to leave. Ajoba sees Aaji and asks Shraddha who this old lady is giving everyone orders.

