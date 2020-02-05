David Beckham Poses For Selfie From Inter Miami's New State-of-the-art Lockhart Stadium

Former Manchester United star and Inter Miami's part-owner David Beckham posted a selfie on Instagram. He was posing from inside his club's stadium. He was hinting at his team’s debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) in a span of 40 days.

Lockhart Stadium is located in Fort Lauderdale. There is still some work left to be done before it is ready to host Inter Miami’s maiden home game.

Inter Miami new stadium: David Beckham poses with a selfie

Inter Miami will play their first home game on March 14 at Lockhart. David Beckham also wrote a caption with the selfie. It read as, “240 days and counting… This is becoming more real every day… I'm so excited.” Beckham has been in Florida since the past few days. This is where he attended the Super Bowl game on Sunday as well.

Inter Miami new stadium: Lockhart will host two seasons

Inter Miami will play their first game against Los Angeles FC in the Banc of California Stadium on March 1, followed by a trip to the US capital to play against DC United a week later. Inter will play their initial two seasons at the Lockhart Stadium, after which they will switch to Miami Freedom Park, which has a capacity of 25,000. The Lockhart will then be converted as a training facility for the first team.

Inter Miami squad: Diego Alonso joins the club

David Beckham and his backroom staff have already added former Atletico Madrid and Valencia player Diego Alonso as their new head coach. They are still looking to make more signings. MLS permits the signing of three franchise players without any salary limit.

Inter Miami squad: Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani on David Beckham's radar

According to Marca, Inter Miami are looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and are prepared to double his salary. Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2021. The report, however, adds that the Croatian does not want to leave Santiago Bernabeu. PSG's Edinson Cavani, who was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, is believed to lead Inter Miami's attack going forward.

