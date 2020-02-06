'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update For February 6: Shlok Comes To Rescue Dadi

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecast on February 5, 2020.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao written update 06 February 2020

The episode starts with Rekha apologizing to Dadi for making such a huge mistake. Dadi says she considers and accepts her apology and forgives her. Rekha then states that now she doesn’t have the right to talk about marriage proposals, so she asks Dadi to let Shlok help her. Vikas then requests Dadi to forget old matters and move on and states that Shlok can help her out. Shlok and Dhruv move towards Dadaji room. Rekha tells Dadi to feed her the sweet dish by her hand as only then she will believe that Dadi completely forgave her by heart.

Later, Shraddha shares a few words about freedom fighters to Dhruv and says he has to speak in front of Dadaji. Dhruv then starts talking but is unable to do so properly as is was difficult for him to cope up with Hindi words. He gets fed up with the speech and says freedom fighters did nothing because nothing changed and now everything is still the same. When Dadi hears this, she gets really angry and slaps Dhruv right across his face.

She then recalls that she had already once slapped him for making a joke about the freedom fighters. This causes Dadaji to remember everyone, which makes the family extremely happy. Shlok then introduces himself to Dadaji and points out that Dhruv is his younger brother. After checking Dadaji, doctor praises Shlok for his techniques that played an influential role in Dadaji’s speedy recovery.

