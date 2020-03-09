'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' Written Update For March 9, 2020: Rekha Left Shocked

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfil their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! episode on March 9, 2020.

The episode starts with Rekha telling Aaji that she has great persistence and hope. Rekha further asks if she and Shraddha don’t have a shred of self-respect left with them as they have crossed all lines. Aaji tells her that it is her helplessness and her kids' happiness that has made her accept everything and she is ready to give up everything as Shraddha love Dhruv.

Anjali asks Shlok why he was doing it when Dhruv does not want to accept the marriage. Shlok replied that he was his brother and he knows what is right for him and she does not have to interfere amongst them. This left Anjali hurt and Dhruv apologized to her on behalf of Shlok. Shlok tells Dhruv that he does not apologize where it matters.

Rekha reacts to Aaji’s comments and says there is no love between them and that Aaji will spoil their careers. She said until yesterday they both hated each other and then pushed the aarti thali from Aaji’s hands. Dhruv tells Anjali that he did not want to disturb anyone but this was for Ajooba and his health so he thought he might come out as a hero and not a villain.

Anjali acknowledges Dhruv’s actions and says she understands, unlike Shlok and Shraddha. Dhruv thanks Anjali when she asks him for his help to maintain the balance. Shraddha comes and picks up the thali and other things and tells Aaji that she does not have to lose her self-respect as she does not love anyone. Then Shraddha addresses Rekha and assures her that she does want any place in this house as this was her sister’s in-laws’ house. She asks Aaji to come along with her.

Rekha asks Shraddha to stand by what she said or else her Ajooba will lose health and will have to come back begging. Dhruv walks in and asks Rekha to know everything before blaming others. He tells her that they got married to keep Ajooba safe and this sham of marriage will continue till Ajooba gets well. When the doctors say it is okay for Ajooba to know the truth, they will him.

Rekha bursts out on Dhruv saying what if Ajooba takes more than a year to recover then will they continue this fake marriage for that long. Dhruv asks Rekha not to overreact when she is about to slap him but Shlok interferes. He tells her that Ajooba was his too and whether she will support him or not. Shlok asks Aaji to accompany him to home and freshen up so that they can go to the hospital to visit Ajooba. This is where the episode ends.

