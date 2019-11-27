KBC 11: Contestant Shares Her Dream Of Becoming A Surgeon With Big B

The game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating the finale week. On the episode of November 26, the show started with a rollover contestant Mansi Joshi. The first question Amitabh Bachchan asked Mansi Joshi was, “Who was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of his state in 2019 after the demise of Manohar Parrikar?”. To answer this question, Mansi Joshi chose her first lifeline – Audience poll and won a cash prize of ₹10,000.

KBC 11: Written Update for November 26, 2019.

Before proceeding further with the game, Mansi Joshi shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she wanted to use the prize money for her education. She told him that she wanted to become a surgeon and also shared that she wanted to specialize in abdominal surgery, and she loves to operate people. Amitabh Bachchan gave an astonished look to Mansi for having such a bold dream but appreciated her desire to become a surgeon. Mansi Joshi also shared that on the first day of her college, a professor had asked her batch of students to cut the abdominal part of a corpse, and since no student came forward, it was Mansi who took the charge.

Big B then moved on with the game and asked the next question: In Mahabharata, which army did Duryodhana choose at Dwarka to fight on his side? Mansi Joshi answered the question correctly and won ₹40,000/-. The next lifeline Mansi Joshi had to take was for the question asked for ₹80,000/-. The question asked was, "How do we better know rapper Dilin Nair?" Mansi Joshi chose to flip the question. The question which was then asked to her was, “Which is the only one of these Hindi film series which has not been directed by a single director?” Mansi took the 50-50 option and won ₹80,000.

The last lifeline was the Ask the Expert, and Mansi Joshi chose it to answer the question, “The Arabian Nights stories are told by Shahrazad to which king?”. She won a whopping prize money of ₹ 1,60,000/-. Mansi Joshi won a prize money of ₹6,40,00/- after she exhausted all her lifelines and could not answer the question, “NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, is the father in law of which British MP?” Amitabh Bachchan conducted another round of the fastest finger first with the remaining contestants and Prashant Kalbende won, making his way to the hot seat.

