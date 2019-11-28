Amitabh Bachchan Asks KBC 11 Contestant, 'Do You File RTI Against Your Wife?'

The season 11 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has entered its final week of the telecast. The 72nd episode was recently aired and it brought along some fun light-hearted moments. The episode started off with Amitabh Bachchan's iconic moments on the show were played in a montage. Prashant Kalbende, a roll-over contestant from Jharkhand took the seat and shared a light-hearted moment with Big B. Read the details below.

Prashant Kalbende on the KBC hot seat

Catch a glimpse of some fun-filled and entertaining #KBCFinaleWeek moments tonight on #KBC11 at 9 PM only on Sony. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1CUmMPYncO — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2019

Our eagle-eyed, strong-headed Hotseat contestant of the night knows how to stand his ground for what is right and never budge. Watch him on #KBC11 tonight at 9 PM. #KBCFinaleWeek. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/ALXZ6grWdP — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2019

Prashant used his first lifeline of 'audience poll' and won ₹5,000. While talking to the host Amitabh Bachchan, the contestant shared that he likes to be updated with the right to knowledge and keeps referring to RTI. Prashant further states that he keeps filing public interest litigation petition and gave examples for when having the right information helped him ensure he is not being cheated.

Prashant gave the example of railway stations, where shop vendors often sell filtered water bottles for 20 rupees where the original rate is 15 rupees. He added that when someone tries to cheat and manipulate him, he states them the rules and regulations. The contestant further told another instance where he wasn't receiving his provident fund amount. He then filed a PIL and got his money from the corporation.

Prashant added another example of when knowing rights completely helped him. He took his office staff to work and was surprised to see that the hotel was charging 3 rupees extra for cooling beverages. He immediately filed a PIL and brought the injustice to light. Host Amitabh Bachchan was evidently amazed to know Prashant's experiences and asked him if he has ever filed RTI against his wife for not getting good food? To which the contestant answered saying that RTI doesn't work in front of his wife as she is the Home Minister of the household. This comment by Prashant made the audience and Amitabh Bachchan burst into laughter.

