Dalgona Coffee Related Monisha Meme Explains The Trend In Most Hilarious Way

Memes about Dalgona coffee have been all over the social media ever since the challenge was launched. A variety of memes are being made on fan favourite meme templates that feature famous television characters. One of the many memes to go viral has been the one related to Maya and Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Monisha meme on Dalgona coffee goes viral

One of the many memes to be made on Maya and Monisha from Sarabai vs Sarabai has been the latest Dalgona Coffee related one. In the latest meme, the creator has made Maya say that calling Dalgona Coffee “pheti hui coffee” is just too middle-class. This meme has been made keeping in mind how Maya’s character used to always tell Monisha to do things a certain way as her methods were too “middle class” for her. The two characters are considered amongst a few of the most iconic ones on television. Ratna Pathak Shah played the role of Maya while Rupali Ganguli played Monisha. Fans can always be seen talking about how much they miss the comedy show even today. Have a look at the most recent meme here.

Memes go viral on Dalgona coffee

Within days of its launch, the Dalgona coffee challenge went viral across social media platforms. With people all over the world taking up the challenge, memes started emerging on the new trend. Have a look at a few hilarious ones here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Hotstar)

