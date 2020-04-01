Dipika Kakar Enjoys Dalgona Coffee With Beau Shoaib Ibrahim Amid Quarantine

The coronavirus lockdown in India is letting people create new trends in India. Be it fitness challenges on Instagram or new recipes to try at home, many trends can be witnessed going viral on the internet. One such trend is Dalgona coffee. This trend has been making rounds all over the internet. Bollywood celebrities are also seen enjoying this trend. Recently, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Dipika Kakar along with beau Shoaib shared their take on Dalgona coffee.

Dipika Kakar shared a picture of two glasses of Dalgona coffee on her Instagram story. It seems like the actor loves keeping up with the new trends, be it fashion or food. The actor also posted an adorable selfie with her beau Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo has been spending a lot of quality time together amid lockdown.

Dipika Kakar, during this lockdown, is not only enjoying with her beau but is also seen spending time with her dog. She recently posted adorable pictures with her pet. She captioned the picture as, "Our late-night Chit-chat !!🥰🥰🥰 . .

Where only I chat he wants to run away 🙈😭". Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim also posted pictures wishing their fans during Friday prayers and spreading awareness to stay safe during this coronavirus outbreak.

